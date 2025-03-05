Fantasy Baseball
Dane Dunning News: Makes first spring start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 6:13am

Dunning allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one over two innings in Tuesday's spring start against the Athletics.

After a pair of two-inning outings out of the bullpen, Dunning made his first Cactus League start. The Rangers plan to stretch him out and see where Dunning fits on the roster later in March, Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports. The 2023 version of Dunning was a valuable starter and earned the team's Pitcher of the Year award, but the right-hander went the other way in 2024 and was removed from the rotation by mid-June.

