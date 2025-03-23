Dane Dunning News: Placed on waivers

The Rangers placed Dunning on outright waivers Sunday, allowing him to be claimed by the rest of the league, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The right-hander remains on the big-league roster for now, but he could be outrighted to the minors if he goes unclaimed on waivers. Dunning posted a 5.31 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 91:40 K:BB across 95 innings last season, and he struggled during spring training with 10 runs allow over 11 frames.