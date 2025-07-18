Dane Dunning News: Ticketed for long relief

Dunning is expected to work out of the bullpen for Atlanta, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

While the team is in need of starting pitching depth, Dunning will instead fill a long-relief role once he joins the big-league roster, providing length behind what will likely be a parade of unproven or unreliable arms in the rotation during the second half of the season. The 30-year-old right-hander has made five MLB appearances for the Rangers in 2025, all in relief, and posted a 3.38 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB over 10.2 innings.