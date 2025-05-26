Fantasy Baseball
Dane Myers Injury: Heading out on rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Myers (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

This is promising news for the club's starting center fielder, who's been shut down since May 12 due to a right oblique strain. He'll likely need at least a few games in the minor leagues before Miami feels comfortable activating him from the 10-day injured list

