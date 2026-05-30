Dane Myers Injury: Scratched with illness
Myers was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta due to an illness, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
Myers' illness will prevent him from playing Saturday, but he'll likely need to miss just a day or two before returning to action. TJ Friedl will enter the lineup as Cincinnati's center fielder and bat ninth.
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