Dane Myers News: Back in lineup Monday
Myers (illness) will serve as the Reds' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in Monday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.
Myers is back in action for the first time since Thursday after he was scratched from the lineup ahead of his previously scheduled start Friday against the Giants due to an illness. The 30-year-old is good to go after a few days off, so the brief absence shouldn't affect his chances of breaking camp with the Reds. If he's part of the Opening Day roster, Myers is likely to fill the short side of a platoon in the outfield or at DH.
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