Dane Myers News: Belts homer
Myers started in center field and went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's spring game against the Athletics.
Reds manager Terry Francona is toying with the idea of Myers in center field and moving TJ Friedl, the team's primary starter in center, to a corner outfield spot. That's an alignment the manager used last Thursday, and Francona told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com that he'll do that a few more times this spring. Myers could either serve as a right-handed hitting complement to Friedl, or the two elite outfield defenders could play the same day.
