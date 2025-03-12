Dane Myers News: Falling behind in CF battle

Myers appears to be behind Derek Hill in the competition for the Marlins' starting job in center field, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Hill has the more reliable glove in center, so Myers needed to be the clearly better hitter in camp to seize the job. That hasn't happened, and while the 29-year-old does boast a .300 batting average with a 7:7 BB:K through 27 plate appearances, all six of his hits have been singles. It's possible neither player emerges as the full-time starter, as Jesus Sanchez has been getting reps in center field as well and manager Clayton McCullough has said the club will look for opportunities to get Kyle Stowers and Griffin Conine into the lineup. If Myers isn't the primary option in center, there should be a role for him on the bench given his ability to back up all three outfield spots.