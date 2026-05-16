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Dane Myers News: Goes deep against Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Myers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during the Reds' 7-4 loss to the Guardians on Saturday.

Myers got the Reds on the board in the third inning with a solo blast to right field, his second home run in his last three games and third of the season. He's been in a bit of a drought at the plate in May but has gone 3-for-9 with four RBI and three runs scored over his last three outings.

Dane Myers
Cincinnati Reds
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