Dane Myers News: Good fit for Reds
Myers is expected to make the Reds' Opening Day roster due to his superb defense and his ability to hit left-handed pitching, after he hit .297/.360/.456 against them over the last three seasons, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Whenever the Reds haven't had TJ Friedl available for a given game, the Reds have had to compromise on defense in center field, but Myers addresses that shortcoming nicely. The only thing working against Myers is that the team otherwise has so many right-handed hitters, which might encourage them to carry both JJ Bleday and Will Benson instead.
