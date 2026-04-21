Dane Myers News: Homers, scores four runs in win

Myers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, three walks and four runs scored in Tuesday's 12-6 win over the Rays.

Myers went back-to-back with Ke'Bryan Hayes in the top of the second inning against lefty Steven Matz, as both hitters swatted their first homers of the season. Myers has been seeing regular playing time against left-handed pitching and hit leadoff for the second time this season Tuesday. The 30-year-old is slashing .258/.395/.355 with the one homer, three RBI, seven runs scored, one stolen base and a 6:6 BB:K across 38 plate appearances. Myers has at least one hit in three of his five starts.