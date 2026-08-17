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Dane Myers News: Homers twice in twin bill

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Myers went 3-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs across both games of Monday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Myers provided Cincinnati's only run in Game 1 with a fourth-inning solo homer. He began the nightcap on the bench but appeared as a pinch hitter with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Reds down by a run. Myers came through in a huge way, swatting his second solo long ball of the day to tie the score. The power outburst was pretty unexpected given that Myers hadn't homered in 51 games coming into Monday. In fact, entering the twin bill he was batting a meager .139 (5-for-36) through his first 11 contests in August. He's been in the starting lineup in six of the Reds' past nine games, so Meyers has mostly been allowed to work through his slump.

Dane Myers
Cincinnati Reds
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