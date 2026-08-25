Dane Myers News: Idle Tuesday
Myers is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Giants.
Myers went 0-for-4 in the series opening 5-0 loss to the Giants on Monday. Myers last sat Aug. 17 against the Cardinals, but he came off the bench for a game-tying, pinch-hit home run in the bottom of the ninth. As for Tuesday, TJ Friedl has the start in center field and is batting ninth.
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