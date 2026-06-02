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Dane Myers News: In Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Myers (illness) is starting in center field and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Royals.

The 30-year-old was scratched from the lineup Saturday due to an illness and also sat out of Sunday's and Monday's contests, but he's good to go Tuesday against Kansas City lefty Noah Cameron. Myers has been solid as a short-side platoon player this year with three homers, two steals and a .749 OPS in 96 plate appearances.

Dane Myers
Cincinnati Reds
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