Dane Myers headshot

Dane Myers News: Knocks in game-winning run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 6:30am

Myers went 1-for-1 with an RBI and was hit by a pitch in Saturday's 5-4 win over Minnesota.

Myers delivered the go-ahead and game-winning run in the top of the ninth inning after entering the contest as a pinch hitter. It was the second time he's delivered a game-deciding run off the bench. Myers has mainly served as a pinch hitter or late-game defensive replacement for the Reds. He's 7-for-26 (.269) with a stolen base, two RBI and two runs scored over 19 games played (four starts).

Dane Myers
Cincinnati Reds
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