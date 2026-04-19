Dane Myers News: Knocks in game-winning run
Myers went 1-for-1 with an RBI and was hit by a pitch in Saturday's 5-4 win over Minnesota.
Myers delivered the go-ahead and game-winning run in the top of the ninth inning after entering the contest as a pinch hitter. It was the second time he's delivered a game-deciding run off the bench. Myers has mainly served as a pinch hitter or late-game defensive replacement for the Reds. He's 7-for-26 (.269) with a stolen base, two RBI and two runs scored over 19 games played (four starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dane Myers See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers38 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central45 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker131 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Fastball Swinging Strike Rate178 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target211 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dane Myers See More