Dane Myers News: Might be Opening Day right fielder

Myers is the most likely replacement for Jesus Sanchez (oblique) in right field, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 29-year-old appears to be behind Derek Hill in the spring competition for the starting center field spot, but Sanchez's injury opens up another path for Myers to get into the Opening Day lineup. Griffin Conine, who has been battling Kyle Stowers for the right-field job, is another possibility, but Myers' defense might give him the edge. After going 1-for-3 in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Myers is batting .304 (7-for-23) this spring with zero extra-base hits and a 7:9 BB:K.