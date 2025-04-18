Fantasy Baseball
Dane Myers headshot

Dane Myers News: Not in Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Myers is not in the Marlins' starting lineup against the Phillies on Friday.

Even with Derek Hill (wrist) being placed on the 10-day injured list, Myers will be in the dugout for the start of the series opener. Jesus Sanchez will start in center field and bat second against Phillies' right-hander Zack Wheeler. Myers has begun the season slashing .294/.314/.353 with one stolen base, two runs and two RBI across 35 plate appearances.

