Dane Myers News: Plays hero Saturday
Myers went 1-for-1 with an RBI in Saturday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Red Sox.
Myers played the hero with a walk-off RBI-single in the bottom of the 11th inning. He entered the game in the ninth inning as a defensive substitution to protect a 5-4 lead but was needed for extras when Emilio Pagan blew the save. Myers has appeared in both games thus far, having served as a pinch hitter for Will Benson against a left-hander late in the Opening Day loss.
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