Dane Myers News: Productive atop order
Myers batted leadoff and went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and three runs scored in Tuesday's 7-2 win over Colorado.
All Myers had to do was get on base and let Elly De La Cruz (four RBI) do the rest. Myers has become manager Terry Francona's preferred choice in center field and at leadoff against left-handers. The right-handed hitter is slashing .293/.431/.366 with two steals and 12 runs scored over 51 plate appearances. The Reds' primary center fielder and leadoff batter, TJ Friedl, has a slash line of .184/.273/.255 with four steals and 10 runs over 113 plate appearances.
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