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Dane Myers News: Sitting out after homer in first game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Myers is not in the lineup for the second game of Monday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.

Myers had two of the Reds' three hits -- including a solo home run for his team's only run -- in the first game of the twin bill, but he'll begin the nightcap on the bench. TJ Friedl will occupy center field for Cincinnati.

Dane Myers
Cincinnati Reds
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