Dane Myers News: Taking seat Sunday
Myers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Myers will ride the pine for Sunday's series finale after starting in each of the Reds' previous three contests. TJ Friedl will man center field and bat eighth for Cincinnati.
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