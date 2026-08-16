Dane Myers headshot

Dane Myers News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 2:45pm

Myers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Myers will ride the pine for Sunday's series finale after starting in each of the Reds' previous three contests. TJ Friedl will man center field and bat eighth for Cincinnati.

Dane Myers
Cincinnati Reds
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