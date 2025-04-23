Dane Myers News: Taking seat Wednesday
Myers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.
Myers will take a seat for the series finale after he had started each of the last three games while going 2-for-12 with two runs and a stolen base. Jesus Sanchez will get the nod in center field Wednesday, but Myers could hold down a near-everyday role in the Miami outfield until Derek Hill (wrist) returns from the injured list.
