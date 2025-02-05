Dane Myers News: Will compete for CF job

Myers is expected to compete with Derek Hill for the Marlins' starting job in center field, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Both players hit from the right side, so a traditional platoon isn't on the table, but some sort of time share might be the most likely outcome of the spring job battle. Myers has a career .265/.315/.407 slash line in the majors with four homers and five steals over 178 plate appearances and might offer more offense than Hill, but he has less experience at the position and saw more action in right field than center in 2024. 23-year-old Victor Mesa, who once had some prospect cache in the Marlins' system and showed signs of improvement at Triple-A last year, is out of minor-league options and could also push his way into the competition with a strong spring.