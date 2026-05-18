Daniel Duarte News: Added to big-league bullpen

The Mets selected Duarte's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Duarte had exercised the upward mobility clause in his contract, so the Mets either had to add him to the major-league roster or risk losing him to another organization. They chose the former after Duarte posted a 2.60 ERA and 14:9 K:BB over 17.1 innings with Syracuse. When/if Duarte makes an appearance, it will be his first at the big-league level since 2024.