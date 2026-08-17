Daniel Duarte News: Collects second save of season
Duarte was credited with the save in Monday's 2-1 win over the Padres, striking out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning.
Kodai Senga got the save chance Sunday against the Nationals, so the Mets turned to Duarte to protect the team's one-run lead Monday. Twelve of Duarte's 14 pitches went for strikes, and he started and ended the inning with a punchout. Senga appears to be the Mets' preferred closer while Devin Williams (shoulder) is on the IL, but Duarte could be in the mix for occasional save chances in the interim.
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