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Daniel Duarte News: Collects second save of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 7:25am

Duarte was credited with the save in Monday's 2-1 win over the Padres, striking out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning.

Kodai Senga got the save chance Sunday against the Nationals, so the Mets turned to Duarte to protect the team's one-run lead Monday. Twelve of Duarte's 14 pitches went for strikes, and he started and ended the inning with a punchout. Senga appears to be the Mets' preferred closer while Devin Williams (shoulder) is on the IL, but Duarte could be in the mix for occasional save chances in the interim.

Daniel Duarte
New York Mets
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