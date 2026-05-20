Daniel Duarte News: Optioned to minors
The Mets optioned Duarte to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.
Duarte made just one appearance since being added to the Mets big-league roster Monday. The 29-year-old went 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out one batter Tuesday versus the Nationals. Duarte was sent back to Triple-A Syracuse in order to make room for Wednesday's starting pitcher, Zach Thornton.
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