Daniel Duarte News: Optioned to minors

The Mets optioned Duarte to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.

Duarte made just one appearance since being added to the Mets big-league roster Monday. The 29-year-old went 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out one batter Tuesday versus the Nationals. Duarte was sent back to Triple-A Syracuse in order to make room for Wednesday's starting pitcher, Zach Thornton.