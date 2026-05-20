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Daniel Duarte News: Optioned to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 11:25am

The Mets optioned Duarte to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.

Duarte made just one appearance since being added to the Mets big-league roster Monday. The 29-year-old went 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out one batter Tuesday versus the Nationals. Duarte was sent back to Triple-A Syracuse in order to make room for Wednesday's starting pitcher, Zach Thornton.

Daniel Duarte
New York Mets
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