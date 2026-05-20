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Daniel Duarte News: Sent to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 12:01pm

The Mets optioned Duarte to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.

After being called up from Triple-A on Monday, the 29-year-old made his Mets debut a day later against the Nationals, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. The Mets sent him back to Syracuse in order to make room on the active roster for Wednesday's starting pitcher, Zach Thornton.

Daniel Duarte
New York Mets
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