Daniel Duarte News: Sent to minors
The Mets optioned Duarte to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.
After being called up from Triple-A on Monday, the 29-year-old made his Mets debut a day later against the Nationals, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. The Mets sent him back to Syracuse in order to make room on the active roster for Wednesday's starting pitcher, Zach Thornton.
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