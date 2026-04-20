Daniel Johnson News: Catches on with Houston
Johnson signed a minor-league contract with Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday and was assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land.
Sugar Land immediately inserted Johnson into its lineup, with the 30-year-old starting in center field and going 1-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run in a 7-4 extra-inning win over Salt Lake in Sunday's series finale. The addition of Johnson provides Houston with extra organizational depth in the outfield after the big-league roster recently lost Jake Meyers (oblique) and Joey Loperfido (quadriceps) to the injured list. Johnson previously saw MLB action last season between stops with the Giants and Orioles, slashing just .189/.246/.302 with one home run and two stolen bases across 57 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Johnson See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target233 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Top Prospects To Stash For a Late-Season Boost250 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move277 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week302 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends314 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Johnson See More