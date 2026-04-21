Daniel Johnson News: Contract selected
The Astros selected Johnson's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday.
Johnson was signed to a minor-league deal Sunday and will be added to the big-league roster after just one game with Sugar Land. The 30-year-old outfielder is a career .196/.243/.322 hitter over parts of four big-league seasons. Johnson could see a bit of playing time as the Astros navigate multiple injuries in their outfield.
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