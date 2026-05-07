Daniel Johnson News: Inks minor-league deal with Houston
Johnson and the Astros agreed on a minor-league contract Thursday.
Johnson will head to Triple-A Sugar Land after initially electing to become a free agent following his designation for assignment by the Astros on Monday. The 29-year-old has combined to go 2-for-20 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored over six contests with Triple-A Jacksonville and Triple-A Sugar Land so far this year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Johnson See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target250 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Top Prospects To Stash For a Late-Season Boost267 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move294 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week319 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Johnson See More