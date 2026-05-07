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Daniel Johnson News: Inks minor-league deal with Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Johnson and the Astros agreed on a minor-league contract Thursday.

Johnson will head to Triple-A Sugar Land after initially electing to become a free agent following his designation for assignment by the Astros on Monday. The 29-year-old has combined to go 2-for-20 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored over six contests with Triple-A Jacksonville and Triple-A Sugar Land so far this year.

Daniel Johnson
Houston Astros
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