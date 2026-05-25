Daniel Johnson News: Let go by Astros
Johnson was released by Houston on Sunday.
Johnson was brought back on a minor-league deal with the Astros earlier in May. However, he struggled to a .191 average with one home run, two RBI, two stolen bases and seven runs scored in 11 games since signing the deal, and he'll now be tasked with searching for an opportunity elsewhere.
Daniel Johnson
Free Agent
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