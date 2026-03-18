Daniel Johnson News: Sent to minors camp
The Marlins reassigned Johnson to minor-league camp Wednesday.
Johnson inked a minor-league pact that included an invitation to spring training over the winter. The 30-year-old appeared in 31 regular-season games for the Orioles and Giants last season and hit .189 with a .548 OPS across 57 plate appearances.
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