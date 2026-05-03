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Daniel Lynch News: Collects four-out save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Lynch struck out three over 1.1 perfect innings to earn the save in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Mariners.

Lynch was tasked with getting the last out of the eighth inning and did so with no trouble before pitching a clean ninth as well. Lucas Erceg would normally get the closing call, but he had pitched the previous two days and was presumably unavailable for Sunday. Lynch had taken a blown save Friday against the Mariners but ended up with the win in that contest, which was just the third time he's been scored upon this season. He's at a 1.98 ERA, 0.59 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB with a save and three holds over 13.2 innings this season. Lynch saw a bit of late-inning work last year and should continue to be in the mix for setup work, at least until Carlos Estevez (foot) returns.

Daniel Lynch
Kansas City Royals
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