Daniel Lynch News: In mix for rotation spot

Lynch has put himself in contention for the fifth starter role with a strong spring, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. He has a 1.80 ERA with nine strikeouts and no walks in ten innings this spring.

Kris Bubic was seen as the leading candidate for the fifth starter role but he's struggled a bit this spring with a 5.59 ERA but 8:2 K:BB ratio in 9.2 innings. It's more likely Lynch begins the season in the bullpen, but he could join the rotation if there's an injury especially with Alec Marsh dealing with a shoulder injury.