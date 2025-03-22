Fantasy Baseball
Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch News: Makes MLB bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Manager Matt Quatraro informed Lynch on Saturday that he made the Royals' Opening Day roster, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Lynch turned in a 6.19 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 16 innings this spring while competing for a spot in Kansas City's rotation. However, the 28-year-old southpaw proved to be much more effective out of the bullpen last season, so the Royals will keep him around for Opening Day and presumably use him in a multi-inning role.



