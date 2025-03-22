Daniel Lynch News: Makes MLB bullpen

Manager Matt Quatraro informed Lynch on Saturday that he made the Royals' Opening Day roster, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Lynch turned in a 6.19 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 16 innings this spring while competing for a spot in Kansas City's rotation. However, the 28-year-old southpaw proved to be much more effective out of the bullpen last season, so the Royals will keep him around for Opening Day and presumably use him in a multi-inning role.