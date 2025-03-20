Daniel Lynch News: Poised for bullpen role

Lynch is expected to open the season in the Royals' bullpen, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

He had been competing with Kris Bubic for the final spot in the rotation, but Lynch made a relief appearance Wednesday and is set for another one Friday as the Royals prep him for a bullpen role. Lynch proved to be a weapon in relief last season, collecting a 1.84 ERA and 27:8 K:BB over 29.1 regular-season innings.