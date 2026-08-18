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Daniel Lynch News: Posts season-high workload Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Lynch did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Athletics, allowing one run on two hits and two walks with one strikeout over four innings.

Lynch allowed a run in the first inning but held the Athletics scoreless from there while throwing 27 of 45 pitches for strikes and generating just two whiffs. It was the 29-year-old's third straight start, and he completed four frames in an outing for the first time in more than two years. He owns a 2.83 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 41:16 K:BB across 54 innings this season and lines up for a home matchup with the Tigers this weekend.

Daniel Lynch
Kansas City Royals
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