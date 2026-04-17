Daniel Lynch News: Throws scoreless inning
Lynch picked up a hold by pitching a perfect inning while striking out one batter in a 10-9 loss to Detroit on Thursday.
Lynch entered in the eighth inning and maintainted the one-run lead, only for Lucas Erceg to blow the game in the ninth. The 29-year-old has now appeared in seven games, only allowing one earned run in the 7.2 innings he has pitched. The left-hander has recorded at least one strikeout in each of his seven outings this season. Lynch will continue to be a high-leverage reliever for the backend of the bullpen in 2026.
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