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Daniel Palencia Injury: Making rehab appearance Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said that Palencia (lat) will make a rehab appearance with Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The Cubs had left open the possibility of activating Palencia from the 15-day injured list Friday, but they've decided to have him pitch in a rehab game first. If Palencia and the Cubs are satisfied with how things go Friday, it could be the only rehab outing he needs before returning to the active roster. Palencia is working his way back from a strain in his left (non-throwing) lat.

Daniel Palencia
Chicago Cubs
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