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Daniel Palencia Injury: MRI confirms lat strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that Palencia underwent an MRI that revealed a lat strain, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Palencia initially landed on the injured list Friday with a left oblique strain, but imaging has now confirmed him to be dealing with a lat issue. Counsell noted that the 26-year-old reliever is responding very well to treatment and could begin throwing by the time the Cubs begin their weekend series in Los Angeles. If his rehab continues to progress smoothly, he may be cleared to return to Chicago's bullpen in about two weeks.

Daniel Palencia
Chicago Cubs
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