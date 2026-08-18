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Daniel Palencia Injury: Nearing return from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 5:14pm

The Cubs are expected to activate Palencia (elbow) from the 60-day injured list in the coming days, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The Cubs haven't committed to an exact date for Palencia to return from the IL, but manager Craig Counsell told reporters Tuesday the 26-year-old right-hander will be activated "soon." A right flexor strain has sidelined Palencia since mid-June, but he won't have a defined role upon his return, per Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com. It appears that, for now, the Cubs prefer keeping Jacob Webb as the main closer, with Palencia getting some work in high-leverage situations.

Daniel Palencia
Chicago Cubs
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