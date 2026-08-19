Daniel Palencia headshot

Daniel Palencia Injury: On track for activation Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Palencia (elbow) will be reinstated from the 60-day injured list ahead of Friday's game in Seattle, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Cubs have deemed Palencia fit to rejoin the big club after he capped his five-appearance minor-league rehab assignment on a high note Sunday, when he gave up one hit and struck out three of the four batters he faced for Triple-A Iowa. Palencia had been serving as the Cubs' primary closer prior to landing on the shelf June 16 due to a right elbow flexor strain, but it's unclear if he'll immediately reclaim those duties upon his return. Jacob Webb has been lights out at the back of the Chicago bullpen, converting seven consecutive save chances while permitting no runs over his last 23 appearances.

Daniel Palencia
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Palencia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Palencia See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
2 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
3 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
5 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
10 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
12 days ago