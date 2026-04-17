Daniel Palencia Injury: Shelved by oblique strain
The Cubs placed Palencia on the 15-day injured list Friday with a left oblique strain.
It's unclear when Palencia -- who hasn't pitched since Sunday -- was hurt, but the injury will knock him out at least for the next couple weeks and perhaps longer. The Cubs are also currently without Hunter Harvey (triceps) and Phil Maton (knee), so their late-inning bullpen depth is thin. Caleb Thielbar could be the next man up for saves in the interim, with Ben Brown also looming as an option.
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