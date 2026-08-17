Daniel Palencia headshot

Daniel Palencia Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 2:49pm

The Cubs transferred Palencia (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Monday, Vinnie Duber of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The move appears to be a procedural one to open up a spot on the Cubs' 40-man roster for Owen Miller, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Iowa on Monday. Palencia has been on the shelf since mid-June due to a right flexor strain but was cleared to embark on a rehab assignment in early August. Across five minor-league outings, he's allowed five runs on two hits and six walks while striking out six across 4.1 innings. Palencia will need more rehab appearances before being cleared to return to the majors, where he's expected to reclaim his role as the Cubs' closer.

Daniel Palencia
Chicago Cubs
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