Daniel Palencia News: Earns second save

Palencia earned the save in Sunday's 11-8 win over the Reds, allowing hit and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Palencia entered with a three-run lead and worked around a leadoff single, throwing 18 of his 21 pitches for strikes. The 25-year-old appears to have earned manager Craig Counsell's trust, getting the Cubs' last three save opportunities and converting two of them. On the season, he owns a 2.04 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB across 17.2 innings.