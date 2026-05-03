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Daniel Palencia News: Makes return from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

The Cubs reinstated Palencia (lat) from the 15-day injured list Sunday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Placed on the shelf April 17 due to a lat strain on his non-throwing arm, Palencia ended up missing just over the minimum amount of time. The righty will rejoin the Cubs after making a 19-pitch rehab appearance for Triple-A Iowa on Friday, when he retired two of the three batters he faced and averaged 100.4 miles per hour with his fastball. Given the brevity of his absence, Palencia should settle back in as the Cubs' closer right away.

Daniel Palencia
Chicago Cubs
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