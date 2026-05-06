Daniel Palencia News: Scoreless inning Tuesday
Palencia allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday against the Reds.
With the game tied 2-2 in the top of the ninth, Palencia came on for his first appearance since returning from a lat strain that sidelined him for three weeks. He topped out at 101 mph with his fastball Tuesday. Palencia has yet to allow a run this season and owns a 5:2 K:BB across six innings, notching one save.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Palencia See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?2 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Acuna Suffers Hamstring Injury2 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?5 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring6 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 5 FAAB Results9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Palencia See More