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Daniel Palencia News: Scoreless inning Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Palencia allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday against the Reds.

With the game tied 2-2 in the top of the ninth, Palencia came on for his first appearance since returning from a lat strain that sidelined him for three weeks. He topped out at 101 mph with his fastball Tuesday. Palencia has yet to allow a run this season and owns a 5:2 K:BB across six innings, notching one save.

Daniel Palencia
Chicago Cubs
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