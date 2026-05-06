Daniel Palencia News: Scoreless inning Tuesday

Palencia allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday against the Reds.

With the game tied 2-2 in the top of the ninth, Palencia came on for his first appearance since returning from a lat strain that sidelined him for three weeks. He topped out at 101 mph with his fastball Tuesday. Palencia has yet to allow a run this season and owns a 5:2 K:BB across six innings, notching one save.