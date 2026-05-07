Daniel Palencia News: Secures save Thursday
Palencia retired a single batter via strikeout to record the save in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Reds.
The Cubs were looking to let their top reliever rest Thursday, but with Cincinnati threatening in the top of the ninth inning with the bases loaded, Palencia got the call. The flamethrowing righty got a battle from Nathaniel Lowe before retiring him on seven pitches. Palencia just returned from the injured list Sunday, and he's only recorded two saves this season across seven appearances, but he's locked in as Chicago's closer and should begin racking up the saves more frequently with the team now sitting at 26-12.
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