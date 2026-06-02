Daniel Palencia News: Sharp again in non-save opportunity
Palencia tossed a scoreless inning of relief with a strikeout in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Athletics.
Palencia has been good this year with a 2.13 ERA and 13 strikeouts across his 14 appearances, but he's still stuck on three saves and hasn't recorded one since May 14. Chicago is just 4-13 since that date, which has limited the righty's opportunities to close things out. Palencia remains a talented reliever capable of racking up plenty of saves, though he'll need his team to get back on track.
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