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Daniel Palencia News: Shuts door on Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Palencia tossed a scoreless inning of relief to secure the save in Thursday's 2-0 win over Atlanta. He allowed one hit and struck out two.

Palencia allowed his first two runs of the season his last time out Sunday, but he bounced back by recording his third save of the year. Outside of that one hiccup, the flamethrowing righty has been excellent with a 2.25 ERA and nine strikeouts across eight innings of work. Now that he's recovered from an early-season lat strain, Palencia appears to once again be locked in as Chicago's clear closer.

Daniel Palencia
Chicago Cubs
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